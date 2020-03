School uniform brand 'Skoolooks' has released an adorable making film featuring the girls of LOOΠΔ, modeling off lovely spring semester styles!

Throughout the making film, the LOOΠΔ members are too precious for words as they brighten up the photoshoot set with their smiles, also having fun with one another off-camera. Member HaSeul, currently on hiatus from promotions, also makes a welcome appearance.



Watch above!