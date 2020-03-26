164

Super Junior's Leeteuk sends his thanks to J-Hope's mom after receiving a signed BTS CD from her

Super Junior's Leeteuk sent his thanks to BTS J-Hope's mother after receiving a signed BTS CD from her as a gift!

Leeteuk mentioned this story on his Youtube channel broadcast which took place on the 25th. He revealed that he got a signed BTS album, saying: "J-Hope said he wanted to give me a signed CD but our schedules didn't line up. He said he was sorry and I said it was fine. How can we meet when we're so busy? But yesterday, on the way to the sauna at 3 pm, I met J-Hope's mom who gave me the CD herself." 

He continued, saying: "She even made sure I had enough paper masks. I contacted them saying I was grateful. I said I would sign a cookbook and give it to her as a gift." 

Leeteuk and J-Hope's mother are known to be close, to the point where Leeteuk posted pictures of homemade Kimchi that J-Hope's mother made herself! 

Astres_Dare 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

I remeber that he mentioned something about knowing J-Hope mom on Knowing Bros... now I want to rewatch this episode again, it was soo funny :D

12

Anubis3356 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

J Hope's parents and Leeteuk are like best friends by now lmao

