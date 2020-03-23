38

Posted by danisurst

Dream Catcher drops charismatic dance practice version of 'Black Or White'

Dream Catcher has a new special treat for fans!

On March 23 KST, the group unveiled a dance video for "Black Or White," which they are currently promoting on music shows.

In the video, the six members currently promoting for the comeback are seen in the Happyface Entertainment rehearsal studio, all dressed down in chic and casual clothing as they move through the song's stage choreography. A stuffed hamster plush cutely sits in the middle of the room to keep the group's staging centered during the performance.

Meanwhile, Dream Catcher's latest album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' was released on February 18 and features title track "Scream."

Check out the dance video for "Black Or White" above!

baechufan266
16 hours ago

Dreancatcher deserves the world and more! They’re working so hard to give back to their fans, it’s crazy. I hope that they’ll rest well after promotions :)

bartkun
18 hours ago
Thank god for this group. They not only did drop the best album in 2020 yet... but also it's 5th song from this album that they're already promoting. Scream, Red Sun, Jazz Bar, Sahara and now Black or White, seriously that's so cool I think they deserve much more praise than they currently get. I think some senior groups should take some notes.

