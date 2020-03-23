Dream Catcher drops charismatic dance practice version of 'Black Or White'

Dream Catcher has a new special treat for fans!

On March 23 KST, the group unveiled a dance video for "Black Or White," which they are currently promoting on music shows.

In the video, the six members currently promoting for the comeback are seen in the Happyface Entertainment rehearsal studio, all dressed down in chic and casual clothing as they move through the song's stage choreography. A stuffed hamster plush cutely sits in the middle of the room to keep the group's staging centered during the performance.

Meanwhile, Dream Catcher's latest album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' was released on February 18 and features title track "Scream."

Check out the dance video for "Black Or White" above!