DPR Live loses himself in space in 'Kiss Me + Neon' MV

DPR Live has dropped his "Kiss Me + Neon" music video!



The MV reveals more of the story line from his "Legacy" MV as he looks back on earth from space and continues on his galactic journey. "Kiss Me" and "Neon" are tracks from DPR Live's 'I.A.O.T?' EP album, which is set to drop on March 20 KST.



Check out DPR Live's "Kiss Me + Neon" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.