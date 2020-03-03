BTOB's Sungjae reveals special live clip for 'Come with the Wind'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed a special live clip for "Come with the Wind".



The above clip features Sungjae singing his latest song live along with the lyrics for the touching ballad. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which includes tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series.



Watch Sungjae's special clip above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.



