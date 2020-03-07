0

BewhY gets lit up in 'Newly' MV for 'Itaewon Class' webtoon OST

BewhY has dropped his music video for "Newly" for the 'Itaewon Class' webtoon OST.

The MV features BewhY against stunning visualizations along with images of characters from 'Itaewon Class'. "Newly" is about starting anew and leaving the past behind. 

The hit JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class' is based on the webtoon of the same name by Kwang Jin about a group of young people in Itaewon trying to find their way in life.

Watch BewhY's "Newly" MV above! Have you been keeping up with the 'Itaewon Class' drama?

