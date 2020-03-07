Haewon announces he's leaving LU:KUS with touching video message

Haewon announced he's leaving LU:KUS with a touching video message.



On March 7, Haewon shared a video documenting his final performance under the title, "I'm stepping down from being an idol after 11 years." He also left a message to fans that stated:





"Hello, I'm HaeWon from LUKUS. You're a real layman now. Yeah, I don't know anybody. But I've been an idol for 11 years. 11 years ago, when I was 19 years old, the Three Musketeers (I'm sure you've all heard the song at least once.) I made my debut with a group called X-5, and made another debut as X-5. And now the LUKUS. a total of three times Of course, there's always been a problem. It's already been 11 years since I've lived here and there. I am already 30 years old. Life begins at 30, but now I'm going to be more responsible. I dedicate this video to everyone I've been grateful for. Thank you for watching my video until the end and leaving your comments. I'm always grateful to my subscribers."



Haewon debuted as a member of LU:KUS, also known as L.A.U, with the single "So Into U" in 2014.



Watch Haewon's video above, and stay tuned for more on LU:KUS!