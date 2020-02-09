Yang Joon Il opens up his official YouTube channel!

90's sensation Yang Joon Il is now on YouTube.

Ever since his appearance on 'Sugar Man 3', this veteran singer has been garnering attention for his humble attitude and timeless music genre. On February 9 KST, he opened up his own YouTube channel, which he named as 'OFFICIAL Yang Joon Il'.

Already, the number of subscribers has spiked up to over 15K in a single day. For his first video, Yang Joon Il covered a rather adorable behind-the-scenes footage of his recent photoshoot.

Check out the full video above! Will you also subscribe to Yang Joon Il's channel?