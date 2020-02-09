Do Kyung Wan tells wife Jang Yoon Jung that she looks like actress Moon Chae Won

KBS announcer Do Kyung Wan surprised his wife Jang Yoon Jung with his unexpected words.

On the February 9th installment of 'Superman Is Back', the family gathered around the table to help Jang Yoon Jung convalesce after suffering from a bad cold.

As she ate the haliotis soup that her husband specially cooked for her, Jang Yoon Jung expressed that the soup is "of course -- delicious."

Hoping to cheer up the atmosphere even more, Do Kyung Wan suddenly told the trot singer that she looked like actress Moon Chae Won.

"Honey, when you are sick, the face of Moon Chae Won appears."

To this comment, however, Jang Yoon Jung reacted with a stone face, which brought laughter from her husband. He quickly added, "To my eyes, that's how you look like!"

