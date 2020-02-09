Heechul says people will no longer mistake his friendships for romantic relationships

Super Junior's Heechul shared his thoughts on the public's reception of hisinteractions with friends.

On the February 9th installment of 'My Little Old Boy', Heechul paid a visit to an old friend that he has known since his adolescent days. The two had a lot to catch up on, and for old time's sake, his friend helped Heechul dye his hair and even gave him a shoulder massage.

As they were chatting, the friend suddenly asked Heechul, "Isn't this [massaging] something that only lovers should do?"

To this remark, Heechul replied, "If these were old times, then people would have misunderstood us. They would say, 'What is Kim Heechul doing with that fellow.'"

Then, when the friend followed up with the question, "But, now it's okay, right?", Heechul responded, "Nowadays, nobody will misunderstand me."



Since the broadcast, media outlets have reflected on this conversation as Heechul's indirect mention of his current relationship with TWICE's Momo. In related news, Heechul has been cast as the MC for the upcoming JTBC variety program '7.7 Billion Love'.