UNVS reveal debut concept film in blue

UNVS revealed their debut concept film!

In the teaser video, the UNVS are lit in blue as they each come towards the camera and dance to emotive choreography. As previously reported, UNVS are the next upcoming boy group to be featured on 'Channel: Rookie King' following idol groups like Boys Republic in 2012 and BTS in 2013.

Stay tuned for updates on UNVS!

