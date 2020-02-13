13

TWICE present ONCE a special Valentine's video

TWICE have revealed a special Valentine's video for their fans, ONCE!

In the video above, each of the TWICE members present delicious chocolates for ONCE and relay an adorable message. The video title says, "You are TWICE's Valentine."

Check out TWICE's Valentine video above, and make sure to turn on the English subs!

