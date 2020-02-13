TWICE have revealed a special Valentine's video for their fans, ONCE!
In the video above, each of the TWICE members present delicious chocolates for ONCE and relay an adorable message. The video title says, "You are TWICE's Valentine."
Check out TWICE's Valentine video above, and make sure to turn on the English subs!
13
8
Posted by1 hour ago
TWICE present ONCE a special Valentine's video
TWICE have revealed a special Valentine's video for their fans, ONCE!
1 898 Share 62% Upvoted
Log in to comment