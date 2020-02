NCT's Jaehyun is trending worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.

The up and coming idol has taken on the number one and number two hashtags respectively. Fans are using #2월생_재현이를_1등으로_4랑해 (We love February born Jaehyun the most) and #HAPPYJAEHYUNDAY to congratulate him, saying:

happy birthday to our valentine boy and winwin’s precious friend jung jaehyun ❤️#HAPPYJAEHYUNDAY#2월생_재현이를_1등으로_4랑해 pic.twitter.com/wEZHe99yyG — winwin pics (@winwinspics) February 13, 2020

Happy birthday to Jaehyun!