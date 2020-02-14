GFriend win #1 + Performances from February 14th 'Music Bank'!

5

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.


On today's episode, H&D debuted with "Toward Tomorrow", and Kangnam Koonzo debuted with "U Got Daddy". MAMAMOO's Moon Byul came back with "Eclipse", Pentagon made a comeback with "Dr. BeBe", KARD made their comeback with "Red Moon", The Boyz returned with "Reveal", Cherry Bullet made a comeback with "Hands Up", Rocket Punch returned with "Bouncy", and Kokoon made a comeback with "Kitty".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and GFriend were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Crossroads", but it was GFriend's "Crossroads" that took the win. Congratulations to GFriend!

There were also performances by GFriendEVERGLOW, LOONA, cignature, DKB, Gavy NJ, Golden Child, VERIVERY, and High Bro.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

DEBUT: H&D


DEBUT: Kangnam Koonzo


COMEBACK: Moon Byul


COMEBACK: Pentagon


COMEBACK: KARD


COMEBACK: The Boyz


COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet


COMEBACK: Rocket Punch


COMEBACK: Kokoon


GFriend


EVERGLOW


LOONA


cignature


DKB


Gavy NJ


Golden Child


VERIVERY


High Bro


kpopfan7566
Congrats Gfriend. I wonder if I'm the only one the thinks Labyrinth is better than Crossroads, choreo included. anyways both are nice.

