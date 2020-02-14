GFriend win #1 + Performances from February 14th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.





On today's episode, H&D debuted with "Toward Tomorrow", and Kangnam Koonzo debuted with "U Got Daddy". MAMAMOO's Moon Byul came back with "Eclipse", Pentagon made a comeback with "Dr. BeBe", KARD made their comeback with "Red Moon", The Boyz returned with "Reveal", Cherry Bullet made a comeback with "Hands Up", Rocket Punch returned with "Bouncy", and Kokoon made a comeback with "Kitty".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and GFriend were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Crossroads", but it was GFriend's "Crossroads" that took the win. Congratulations to GFriend!

There were also performances by GFriend, EVERGLOW, LOONA, cignature, DKB, Gavy NJ, Golden Child, VERIVERY, and High Bro.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:

===

DEBUT: H&D







==

DEBUT: Kangnam Koonzo







==

COMEBACK: Moon Byul







==

COMEBACK: Pentagon







==

COMEBACK: KARD







==

COMEBACK: The Boyz







==

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet







==

COMEBACK: Rocket Punch







==

COMEBACK: Kokoon







===

GFriend







==

EVERGLOW







==

LOONA







==

cignature







==

DKB







==

Gavy NJ







==

Golden Child







==

VERIVERY







==

High Bro







===