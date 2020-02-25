5

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Luna reveals remake of 'It Hurts and Hurts' MV

AKP STAFF

Luna has dropped her music video for "It Hurts and Hurts".

"It Hurts and Hurts" was originally released by Sol Flower in 2006, and Luna has remade the track into a more modern, subdued sound. The MV follows a couple during their best and worst moments.

Watch Luna's "It Hurts and Hurts" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. f(x)
  2. Luna
  3. IT HURTS AND HURTS
2 269 Share 83% Upvoted

0

YukihinaLV1 pt 28 minutes ago 1
28 minutes ago

luna as the fx luna or different??

Share

1 more reply

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND