Luna reveals remake of 'It Hurts and Hurts' MV

Luna has dropped her music video for "It Hurts and Hurts".



"It Hurts and Hurts" was originally released by Sol Flower in 2006, and Luna has remade the track into a more modern, subdued sound. The MV follows a couple during their best and worst moments.



Watch Luna's "It Hurts and Hurts" MV above.


