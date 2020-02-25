5

Music Video
Gaeko drops cinematic MV for 'Cold' feat. Heize

Gaeko has dropped his music video for "Cold" featuring Heize.

The MV follows a couple as they face relationship troubles, starting from the end to the beginning. "Cold" is about realizing a relationship is coming to an end, but not knowing when it happened.

Listen to Gaeko's "Cold" featuring Heize above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

