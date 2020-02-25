Gaeko has dropped his music video for "Cold" featuring Heize.
The MV follows a couple as they face relationship troubles, starting from the end to the beginning. "Cold" is about realizing a relationship is coming to an end, but not knowing when it happened.
Listen to Gaeko's "Cold" featuring Heize above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
Gaeko drops cinematic MV for 'Cold' feat. Heize
