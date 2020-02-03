Listen to the album sampler of iKON's 3rd mini album 'I Decide'

Take a listen to a brief snippet of all 5 tracks from iKON's upcoming 3rd mini album, 'I Decide'!

Starting with the energetic "Ah Yeah", then moving on to rhythmic title track "Dive", followed by the funky and charming "All The World", "Holding On", then finally to the emotional pop ballad genre "Flower", iKON are ready to kick off 2020 with a bang for their first ever comeback as 6-members.

Look forward to the full release of 'I Decide' this coming February 6 at 6 PM KST, as well as the boys' comeback 'V Live' broadcast airing on the same day at 5 PM KST!

