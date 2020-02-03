Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun's label responds to reports of X1's unit group debut

MBK Entertainment - home to former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun - has spoken up about earlier reports of a potential X1 unit debut.

Previously, one exclusive report that approximately 3-4 different agencies of former X1 members were discussing the possibility of debuting a unit group with some of the original members. The companies are currently considering various options including the unit's debut time frame, overall management agency, etc, the report added.

In response, MBK Entertainment told media outlets, "We are thinking about the possibility of unit promotions very positively, especially if Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun wish it. We have always voted positively for X1's return to promotions. However, there have been no specific discussions regarding a X1 unit debut yet."

Meanwhile back on February 2, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun held a duo fan meeting where they said, "We want to promote as a unit of X1." Fellow X1 members Kim Yo Han, Lee Eun Sang, Jo Seung Youn, and Son Dong Pyo also attended the fan meeting to support Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun.

