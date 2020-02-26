13

2

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Kang Daniel's returning travel reality 'Hello, Daniel' confirmed to premiere next week

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel's upcoming SBS FiL travel reality 'Hello, Daniel' has confirmed its premiere date for this March 4 at 7 PM KST.

In 'Hello, Daniel', the solo singer will be experiencing the healing lifestyle of 'Kinfolk Life' in Portland, Oregon, U.S.A. He'll be traveling by himself while meeting various people and taking on different challenges, taking a break from the busy city life.

Check out some glimpses of Kang Daniel's Portland getaway in a few teasers, above and below. Meanwhile, fans can catch 'Hello, Daniel' airing every Wednesday nights on SBS FiL starting this March 4, as well as every Saturdays at 7 PM KST on SBS MTV

  1. Kang Daniel
3 606 Share 87% Upvoted

2

oriorio2 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Can't wait for spring to come! March 4th!! ❤❤❤❤

Share

0

Daxel911 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Hope all is well with him, the stuff last year he posted was worrying.

I feel they made a mistake with him going solo. I know he's popular and wanted to capitalize on that, however... I feel he benefits more from being with a group. To have brothers he could lean on and help him when he's down or feeling pressured.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND