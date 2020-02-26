Kang Daniel's returning travel reality 'Hello, Daniel' confirmed to premiere next week

Kang Daniel's upcoming SBS FiL travel reality 'Hello, Daniel' has confirmed its premiere date for this March 4 at 7 PM KST.

In 'Hello, Daniel', the solo singer will be experiencing the healing lifestyle of 'Kinfolk Life' in Portland, Oregon, U.S.A. He'll be traveling by himself while meeting various people and taking on different challenges, taking a break from the busy city life.

Check out some glimpses of Kang Daniel's Portland getaway in a few teasers, above and below. Meanwhile, fans can catch 'Hello, Daniel' airing every Wednesday nights on SBS FiL starting this March 4, as well as every Saturdays at 7 PM KST on SBS MTV.

