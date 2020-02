Solo artist Yezi has released a delicate MV teaser for her comeback single, "Home".

In the MV teaser, the singer/song-writer hints at an emotional love story told with an expressive, dramatic performance, indicating yet another jarring transformation in her sound and concept as a musician.

You can witness Yezi's transformation with her newest solo title track "Home" when the full single and MV drop this March 5 at 6 PM KST.