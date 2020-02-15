0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Golden Child join Hyun Jin Young on 'Immortal Song' for first-time collaboration

Golden Child joined Hyun Jin Young on 'Immortal Song' for an epic collaboration.

The February 15th episode of 'Immortal Song' featured a '90s singers special, and singer Hyun Jin Young remade his nineties hit "You Faded in My Memory" into a more modern track. To create the 2020 version of the chart-topping song, Hyun Jin Young teamed up with Golden Child's TAGJangjun, and Donghyun.

The veteran singer expressed, "Golden Child, who is really hot these days, is joining me. I practiced with them before, and I told them to call my hyung. They said that their moms are the same age as I am."

In the end, Hyun Jin Young and Golden Child's collaboration gave them the final win this show. 

