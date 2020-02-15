GFriend perform 'Crossroads' for 'job consultation' on 'Knowing Brothers'

GFriend performed their latest track "Crossroads" on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the February 15th episode, GFriend were the featured guests for the show's 'job consultation room' segment, and they impressed with their perfectly in sync choreography for their latest hit "Crossroads".



The 'Knowing Brothers' cast members were excited to see the girl group, and GFriend ask, "You haven't forgotten us because you haven't seen us in a while, right?"



Watch GFriend on 'Knowing Brothers' above, and check out their MV if you missed it here.