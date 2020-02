ITZY's Yuna is featured in the latest teaser images for 'IT'Z ME'.



In the latest teaser images, Yuna wears bold letters in black and white and strikes a pose. 'IT'Z ME' featuring title track "Wannabe" is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.



