GFriend to showcase their comeback title track 'Crossroads' for the first time on next week's 'Idol Room'

GFriend will be kicking off their comeback promotions through JTBC's 'Idol Room'!

On next week's broadcast of 'Idol Room' airing on February 4 at 6:25 PM KST, GFriend will be showcasing their comeback title track "Crossroads" for the first time ever! The girl group is currently garnering massive attention for their upcoming comeback, as this will mark their first album release since Source Music's merger with Big Hit Entertainment.

Look forward to GFriend's eye-catching, knife-sharp synchronization on 'Idol Room' next week!

