A Pink announce strict legal action against malicious commenters

On January 27, Play M Entertainment released an official statement via A Pink's official fan cafe, promising strict legal action against malicious commenters.





The agency wrote, "We will be taking strong legal action against malicious commenters who continue to attack our artist A Pink by spreading false rumors, posts containing sexual harassment, defamation of character, etc via various online communities."





Play M continued, "Due to the actions of certain individuals, not only our artists but also their family members and acquaintances are suffering severe mental damage as a result of these malicious online posts. We have partnered up with a law firm after collecting and analyzing numerous content as evidence, and we will be filing criminal lawsuits soon."

