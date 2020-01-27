10

A Pink announce strict legal action against malicious commenters

On January 27, Play M Entertainment released an official statement via A Pink's official fan cafe, promising strict legal action against malicious commenters. 

The agency wrote, "We will be taking strong legal action against malicious commenters who continue to attack our artist A Pink by spreading false rumors, posts containing sexual harassment, defamation of character, etc via various online communities." 

Play M continued, "Due to the actions of certain individuals, not only our artists but also their family members and acquaintances are suffering severe mental damage as a result of these malicious online posts. We have partnered up with a law firm after collecting and analyzing numerous content as evidence, and we will be filing criminal lawsuits soon." 

diadems-1,315 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

I dont know what the solution to this problem is.

Some people just seem to have a near-murderous intent when it comes to entertainers and I just don't get it.

Despite all the advances the internet have given us, arguably the worst of its drawbacks the ability it has given people to anonymous destroy innocent peoples' lives.

Were people always this horrible, or is it the internet that enables people to be so much worse than they ever were before?

jokbal_is_yum2,619 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

GOOD.

I hate that they have to do this, but.... I'm also glad that their agency is taking action.

