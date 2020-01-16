TREASURE go all out for their first ever cookbang + mukbang broadcast

YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE is going all out for the first episode of their pre-debut web reality series, 'Treasure Map'!

Each week on 'Treasure Map', the TREASURE members will be attempting to create their own version of popular online broadcast contents. This week, TREASURE took on a combination of cookbang and mukbang!

First up, the TREASURE members divided up into teams and went shopping for ingredients to cook a total of 144 servings of tteokbokki, and 144 servings of kimbap! Practically raiding the entire supermarket (but failing to buy any vegetables except for kimchi), the boys returned to the kitchen and officially began their 'cookbang'.

Considering that this was most of the members' first ever attempt at cooking, the TREASURE members were relieved that their dishes were at least edible. The group then sat together at a long table to attempt to finish all 288 servings of food - which of course, ended up in failure.

Watch the full, first episode of TREASURE's 'Treasure Map', above!