Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism seeking to promote 'hanbok' school uniforms starting next school semester

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will be promoting the use of 'hanbok' (traditional Korean clothing) school uniforms, as early as next school semester!

Last year, the MCST partnered up with the Ministry of Education to recruit various, modernized 'hanbok' designs to be applied to students' school uniforms. Also working with the Korean Craft + Design Foundation as well as Seoul's Hanbok Advancement Center, the MCST has now released a preview of their selected 'hanbok' school uniform styles, as you can see below. The full collection will be showcased by the Hanbok Advancement Center this month.



Moving forward, the MCST plans on selecting a handful of schools wishing to test their new line of 'hanbok' school uniforms, fully supplying these schools with male and female uniforms for the complete student body for the year.

Netizens reacted to the release of the latest 'hanbok' school uniform designs with comments like, "The pants look so comfortable, girls can wear pants too right", "They're really pretty! The active-style looks comfortable too ", "They're actually pretty. And we all know that modernized hanboks are super comfortable so definitely not a bad idea", "The pants look nice but the skirts look too cold for the winter", "Ooohh they look stylish and trendy", "Hopefully they use soft and comfortable fabrics", and more.

Which design is your favorite?