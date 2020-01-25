Sunmi reveals behind-the-scenes of longtime fans' wedding

Sunmi revealed the behind-the-scenes of her longtime fans' wedding.



The singer previously revealed she sang "Gashina" at the wedding of two longtime fans who bonded over their fandom for her. She's now revealed what went on behind the scenes and the congratulatory performance itself. From Sunmi and her fans' interaction, it's clear to see that they're very grateful for each other as fan and artist.



The bride also shocked Sunmi by showing up at her fan signing event just hours after the wedding.



Check out Sunmi's behind-the-scenes video above!