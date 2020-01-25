BTS reveal more photos from 'Grammy Awards' rehearsal

﻿ ﻿

BTS have revealed more photos from their rehearsals for the upcoming 'Grammy Awards'.



On January 25, BTS shared the images below on their official Instagram with the message, "2020.01.24 BTS. Real-time Bangtan. Black Swan. Map of the Soul 7." In the photos, the members can be seen practicing their performance and stretching.



As previously reported, BTS were also spotted rehearsing for a special version of "Old Town Road" - titled "Old Town Road All Star" - alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and more.



BTS will be performing at the '62nd Grammy Awards' airing on Sunday, January 26 at 8PM EST on CBS.

