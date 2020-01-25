5

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

BTS reveal more photos from 'Grammy Awards' rehearsal

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿

BTS have revealed more photos from their rehearsals for the upcoming 'Grammy Awards'.

On January 25, BTS shared the images below on their official Instagram with the message, "2020.01.24 BTS. Real-time Bangtan. Black Swan. Map of the Soul 7." In the photos, the members can be seen practicing their performance and stretching.

As previously reported, BTS were also spotted rehearsing for a special version of "Old Town Road" - titled "Old Town Road All Star" - alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and more.

BTS will be performing at the '62nd Grammy Awards' airing on Sunday, January 26 at 8PM EST on CBS

  1. BTS
  2. 62ND GRAMMY AWARDS
  3. GRAMMYS
  4. GRAMMY AWARDS
5 1,316 Share 56% Upvoted

4

Kirsty_Louise6,391 pts 15 minutes ago 1
15 minutes ago

I know some are disappointed that BTS are only featuring with Lil Nas X but they're still going to be performing at the Grammy's! A few years ago to even think of them being at the Grammy's would seem crazy but here we are. BTS will get their solo stage one day, I firmly believe that. So instead of being annoyed by this, I'm going to be happy for them because this is still a huge moment for BTS. Congratulations Kings! 💜👑

Share

1 more reply

0

claivan484 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Can't wait!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND