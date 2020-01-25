Winners of the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Lunar New Year Special' (Day 2)!

Day 2 of MBC's '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' Luna New Year Special has aired, and the results are out!



The Lunar New Year special's main hosts are Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year, and day 2 featured the events: archery, horseback riding, soccer shoot-out, and Esports.



Check out the winners below and results of Day 1 if you missed them!



===



[Women's Archery Preliminaries]

Cosmic Girls and Gugudan head to finals

[Men's Archery Preliminaries]

NCT Dream head to finals

[Men's Soccer Shoot-out Quarter Finals]



Golden Child head to Semifinals

[Horseback Riding]

3. Bronze - Cosmic Girls' Dayoung

4. Momoland's Hyebin





[ESports - FIFA]



Winners - Former Wanna One members reunion group

[Esports - PUBG solo]

Winner - Ha Sung Woon



[Esports - PUBG squad]



Winners - Former Wanna One members reunion group



===



Congratulations to all the winners of Day 2!