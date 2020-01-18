Sunmi sings 'Gashina' at long-time fans' wedding

Sunmi sang 'Gashina' at long-time fans' wedding!



On January 18 KST, Sunmi posted a picture of a can with a customized label saying, "#Welcome, you must be new to the Sunmi stan's wedding? #I can't believe my bias sings at my wedding #One and only Lee Sunmi # Thank you Lee Sunmi # Love you Lee Sunmi # The best singer in my life Lee Sunmi # I want to be Sunmi's ducklings forever # I'll support you as always". In the caption, she wrote, "I can't believe this is happening in my life. Best of luck to the couple <3"

Same day before she posted the above picture on her Instagram, long-time fans of Sunmi, who have been supporting her for 14 years, got married. The singer attended her fans' wedding to congratulate and paid a special tribute by singing 'Gashina' at the wedding.

Check out Sunmi's clip below and congratulations to the newlyweds!