AB6IX make dumplings & tteokguk by hand for Lunar New Year!

To celebrate Lunar New Year this weekend, the boys of AB6IX gathered as a full group in lovely, traditional hanbok in the kitchen for some classic cook-bang!

Lunar New Year wouldn't be complete without its traditional bowl of delicious tteokguk (rice cake soup) topped with handmade dumplings, and this year, all 5 AB6IX members decided to put their hands together for a tteokguk and dumpling making competition!

First, the members started out by shaping dumplings with their hands. Lee Dae Hwi - allegedly one of the 'worst' cooks of the group - gave up after about 2 dumplings, while Kim Dong Hyun received praise from his teammates for his surprising skills in forming perfectly shaped dumplings!

Next, AB6IX divided into two teams for a fierce tteokguk-cooking competition, with their camera crew serving as judges. Which team do you think took home the win? Watch above as you celebrate Lunar New Year with AB6IX!