Fans worried about Momoland's Daisy after her mother's social media posts

Fans are worried about Momoland's Daisy after reading her mother's alleged posts on social media.



Members Daisy and Taeha have been taking a hiatus since this past March due to what MLD Entertainment referred to as "health and personal reasons." However, fans are alleging Daisy's mother has suggested that both Daisy and Taeha were forced to undergo a hiatus for unrevealed reasons.



Responding to a message of support for Daisy and Taeha, Daisy's mother commented, "Someone like this is out there. Thank you very much. Six months have passed, and my heart is breaking. In a society like this, we should live right and stand up against small injustices. #itsunfair #imfurious #momoland."



She's further expressed, "I want to see Daisy's smile on her face again," and "My daughter is crying, and they live calmly and shamelessly. I feel hot under the collar. I want to say don't forget that the sky is looking at you."



Fans have been requesting an explanation from Momoland's label about Daisy and Taeha's hiatus, but they've yet to receive an official statement after this past March. Stay tuned for updates.