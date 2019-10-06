7

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Fans worried about Momoland's Daisy after her mother's social media posts

AKP STAFF

Fans are worried about Momoland's Daisy after reading her mother's alleged posts on social media.

Members Daisy and Taeha have been taking a hiatus since this past March due to what MLD Entertainment referred to as "health and personal reasons." However, fans are alleging Daisy's mother has suggested that both Daisy and Taeha were forced to undergo a hiatus for unrevealed reasons. 

Responding to a message of support for Daisy and Taeha, Daisy's mother commented, "Someone like this is out there. Thank you very much. Six months have passed, and my heart is breaking. In a society like this, we should live right and stand up against small injustices. #itsunfair #imfurious #momoland."

She's further expressed, "I want to see Daisy's smile on her face again," and "My daughter is crying, and they live calmly and shamelessly. I feel hot under the collar. I want to say don't forget that the sky is looking at you."

Fans have been requesting an explanation from Momoland's label about Daisy and Taeha's hiatus, but they've yet to receive an official statement after this past March. Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Momoland
  2. Daisy
2 26,396 Share 88% Upvoted

2

Anubis33562,343 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

MLD ent. Is shady AF.

Share

0

mauiencar102 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

It can't be a coincidence that only the added members are on a hiatus, right? Hope they aren't being treated unfairly. Da-bin is not with the group right now because of a drama and other six are in the Philippines.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND