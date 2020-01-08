KARD reveal mysterious '?' video that has fans guessing

KARD have revealed a mysterious video that has fans guessing.
The video titled '?' features dramatic music along with scenes from all of KARD's previous music videos. No details about the video have been revealed as of yet, but fans are hoping a comeback is in store.
Watch KARD's '?' video above, and stay tuned for updates!
