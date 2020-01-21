4

Super Junior's Yesung, Heechul, & Siwon are ready for take off in 1st MV teaser for '2YA2YAO!'

Super Junior are ready to take off with the first main MV teaser for their comeback title track, "2YA2YAO!"!

The first dramatic MV teaser revolves around members Yesung, Heechul, and Siwon, each looking charismatic as they give listeners a taste of a booming, hip-hop beat. At the end of the teaser, Siwon unveils a ferocious statue of a pegasus, hinting at Super Junior's grand lift off along with their comeback.

Fans can look forward to a series of MV teasers throughout this week, leading up to Super Junior's full comeback with their 9th repackaged album 'Timeless' on January 28 at 6 PM KST. 

I'm so excited .....The kings are back!!!!!!!!!!!👑

