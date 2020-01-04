'Parasite' selected by 'American Film Institute' for 2019's special award + director Bong Joon Ho snaps photo with Clint Eastwood

On January 3, many of the most celebrated directors, producers, and actors in the film industry gathered in Beverly Hills for the 'American Film Institute Awards 2020' luncheon, where awards were presented to the top 10 films of 2019, the top 10 TV productions of 2019, plus more.

During the luncheon, director Bong Joon Ho and the cast of South Korean hit film 'Parasite' accepted the special award of the 'AFI Awards 2020'. The special award is presented each year to a foreign film which moved American audiences in the past year, as only American-made films are nominated for the 'Top 10' list.

'Parasite' is the first ever Asian film to be recognized with the special award at the 'AFI Awards'. Previously, winners of the special award included productions like 'The Artist', 'The King's Speech', and 'Roma'.

Furthermore, 'Parasite's director Bong Joon Ho was seen snapping a photo with Clint Eastwood during this luncheon, as Clint Eastwood was in attendance in order to accept the top 10 award for his 2019 film 'Richard Jewell'!

Check out a full recap of the 'AFI Awards 2020' luncheon here.

