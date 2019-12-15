4

VERIVERY kicks off 'Face Me' character teaser videos with member Dongheon

VERIVERY is gearing up to make a comeback1

On December 16 at midnight KST, the group's agency Jellyfish Entertainment revealed the first of a series of character teaser videos for their 3rd mini album 'Face Me,' featuring member Dongheon.

In the clip, Dongheon dancing by himself in a practice room. The tension of the video builds up to a dynamic close-up of the idol's face before revealing the name of the album.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY will be making a comeback on January 7.

Check out the teaser above!

