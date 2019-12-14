1

VERIVERY drop intense 'Face It' concept trailer for 2020

VERIVERY have dropped an intense concept trailer for 2020.

The trailer titled 'FACE it' reveals surreal scenes of the VERIVERY members trapped as they look for an escape. At the end of the suspenseful teaser, the members get together, but things seem to go quickly awry.

Check out VERIVERY's concept trailer above and their choreography teaser below!  

