BoA gets in the city for 'Starry Night' teaser images & track list

BoA has revealed more teaser images and a track list for her upcoming release 'Starry Night'.
The teaser images for BoA's winter-themed mini album have been centered around the city and night life, and she's now released the 'Starry Night' track list. Her second mini album will include her title song "Starry Night" featuring Crush, "Black", "Butterfly", "I Don't Mind", "Think About You", and "Dry Flower".
Take a look at the details below!
