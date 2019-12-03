4

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

'Produce X 101' duo JxR reveal teaser video for 'Element' feat. Yuri

AKP STAFF

'Produce X 101' duo JxR have revealed the teaser video for their debut track "Element" featuring Yuri.

After J's version, R (Yuri) is showing his moves and concept for "Element". As previously reported, former 'Produce x 101' contestants Baek Jin and Yuri are debuting as a project duo.

JxR's "Element" releases on December 5 KST. Stay tuned for updates! 

  1. JxR
  2. ELEMENT
  3. JXR
  4. PRODUCE X 101
  5. YURI
  6. BAEK JIN
0 427 Share 67% Upvoted
Zion.T
Zion.T drops latest track 'Blank Face'
1 hour ago   0   451

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND