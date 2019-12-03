'Produce X 101' duo JxR reveal teaser video for 'Element' feat. Yuri

'Produce X 101' duo JxR have revealed the teaser video for their debut track "Element" featuring Yuri.



After J's version, R (Yuri) is showing his moves and concept for "Element". As previously reported, former 'Produce x 101' contestants Baek Jin and Yuri are debuting as a project duo.



JxR's "Element" releases on December 5 KST. Stay tuned for updates!