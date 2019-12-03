UP10TION's Sunyoul, Hwanhee & Xiao sing 'OH! Ready!' for 'Monchouchou Global House' OST

UP10TION's Sunyoul, Hwanhee, and Xiao are the voices behind "OH! Ready!" for 'Monchouchou Global House' OST.



"OH! Ready!" is the first track to be released for the SBS drama's OST, and the music video tells the story of 6 men and women from all over the world who live in a luxurious global share house. UP10TION members Sunyoul, Hwanhee, and Xiao sing the theme song about being ready for what's to come.








