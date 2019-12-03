Details of Jung Joon Young's crimes from court ruling revealed by KBS

KBS has revealed further details of Jung Joon Young's crimes from his court ruling.



As previously reported, Jung Joon Young received a 6-year prison sentence for illegally recording women with hidden cameras and collective sexual assault, former F.T. Island member Jonghun received a sentence of 5 years, and Kwon Hyuk Jun (also known as the brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri) received a prison sentence of 4 years.



Though the details of their crimes have already been revealed, KBS has revealed further details. According to a report by KBS on December 3, a 67-page judgement from Jung Joon Young's sentencing trial on November 29 broke down his unlawful acts. The written judgement reveals Jung Joon Young shared illegal photos and videos in 5 group chats and 3 personal chats from December 2015 to June 2016, and 14 participants received the illegal media in the 8 chatrooms. The shared media included 10 victims with 2 non-Korean victims, and it's suspected some victims were violated on more than one occasion.



Reportedly, Jung Joon Young shared illegal film footage 3 times on November 26, 2015. The content suggests they were filmed in his own home, adult entertainment businesses, hotels, and an airplane. Though some victims were aware of the filming, they were reportedly unaware the footage would be shared.



These details do not include the evidence on the "golden phone" deleted by Jung Joon Young at the start of his police investigation, which means the actual extent of his crimes are unknown.



The incidents reported by KBS are listed below:



November 2015



1) Location: Gangnam adult entertainment business

Details: Victim 'A' consented to touch, but did not consent to filming

Distribution: Night of incident at 12:24AM

Received by: Yong Junhyung



2) Location: Gangnam adult entertainment business

Details: Victim 'A' consented to touch, but did not consent to filming

Distribution: Night of incident at 12:56AM

Received by: 'Burning Sun' club employee Kim



3) Location: Gangnam adult entertainment business

Details: Victim 'A' consented to touch, but did not consult to filming

Distribution: Night of incident at 2:15AM

Received by: 'Burning Sun' club employee Kim, former F.T. Island member Jonghun, Kwon Hyuk Jun, Park, Heo



December 2015



4) Location: Jung Joon Young's Home

Details: Victim 'B' photo taken from behind without consent

Distribution: December 1, 2015 at 3:35AM

Received by: 'Burning Sun' employee Kim



5) Location: Jung Joon Young's Home

Details: Victim 'C' photo taken without consent

Distribution: December 9, 2015 at 2:51PM

Received by: 'Burning Sun' employee Kim



6) Location: Hotel in Taiwan

Details: Sex tape of Jung Joon Young and victim 'D' filmed without consent

Distribution: December 11, 2015 at 2:06AM

Received by: group chatroom including members Seungri, Yoo In Suk, 'Burning Sun' employee Kim, Jonghun, Kwon Hyuk Jun, Park, Heo



February 2016



7) Location: Seoul, Gangnam

Details: Sex tape of Jung Joon Young and victim 'E' filmed without consent

Distribution: February 28, 2016 at 1:07AM

Received by: former CNBLUE member Jonghyun



April 2016



8) Location: Unknown

Details: Photo of sleeping victim 'F' taken without consent

Distribution: April 21, 2016 at 6:21PM

Received by: group chatroom including 'Burning Sun' member Kim, Jonghun, Kwon Hyuk Jun, Park, Heo



May 2016



9) Location: Airplane heading to China

Details: Photo of flight attendant's body part

Distribution: May 6, 2016 at 2:40PM

Received by: chatroom (a) including Jung, Lee, Kim. chatroom (b) including Jonghyun, Kim, Kim, Park, Heo



10) Location: Jung Joon Young's home

Details: Sex tape of Jung Joon Young and victim 'G' filmed without consent

Distribution: May 26, 2016 at 10:20AM

Received by: chatroom including members Jonghyun, Kim, Kim, Park, Heo, Kim



June 2016



11) Location: Jung Joon Young's home

Details: Photo of victim 'H' from behind taken without consent

Distribution: June 19, 2016 at 5:26PM

Received by: chatroom including members Jonghyun, Kim, Kim, Park, Heo, Kim



12) Location: Hotel in Japan

Details: Photo of chatroom 'I' taking clothes off taken without consent

Distribution: June 23, 2016 at 5:51PM

Received by: chatroom including members Jonghyun, Kim, Kim, Park, Heo, Kim

