MAMAMOO's Moon Byul to hold photo exhibition for winter birthday!

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul will be holding a photo exhibition in celebration of her birthday!



Previously, Rainbow Bridge Entertainment revealed a teaser for 'A Miracle 3 Days Before Christmas' to the surprise of fans, and it's now been revealed Moon Byul is opening a photo exhibition. The teaser below announces that in celebration of Moon Byul's birthday on December 22, she'll be holding a photo exhibition titled 'Comrade, The Night is Long, and Our Story Continues'.



Up to 800 MAMAOO fans will be able to attend Moon Byul's event, where they can expect a special sale of goods as well.



Moon Byul's photo exhibition will be held at Gallery Min on December 21 and 22 KST.

