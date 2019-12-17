MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals part 2 of 'A Miracle Three Days Before Christmas' teaser clip

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed part 2 of her 'A Miracle Three Days Before Christmas' teaser clip.



As previously reported, Moon Byul is holding a photo exhibition in celebration of her birthday on December 22, but before then, she'll be holding a special event for fans. Up to 800 MAMAOO fans will be able to attend Moon Byul's photo exhibition, where they can expect a special sale of goods as well.



The teaser poster below for the special event says, "Today is a present prepared by Moon Byul because she wants to share with you. We hope this place becomes a precious memory for fans."



Moon Byul's event 'A Miracle Three Days Before Christmas' is taking place from December 19 to January 18 KST at the Gwanghwamun Station third exit, and her photo exhibition will be held at Gallery Min on December 21 and 22 KST. Stay tuned for more information.



