Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

EXO reveal 'Obsession' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

EXO have revealed their dance practice video for "Obsession".

The SM Entertainment boy group never let fans down when it comes to their choreography, and now EXO-Ls can take a look at a behind-the-scenes dance practice video. "Obsession" is the title song of EXO's sixth full album of the same name.

Watch EXO's "Obsession" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.

DG2523,302 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'm going to be honest here, I was not expecting them to actually do it. Even if it was 2 days late. I take it, it's from the boys. ✊😊 I hope they don't delete it again.

lotuseater69 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Those moves😭and pcy with that jacket pls🤔

