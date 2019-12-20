EXO reveal 'Obsession' dance practice video

EXO have revealed their dance practice video for "Obsession".



The SM Entertainment boy group never let fans down when it comes to their choreography, and now EXO-Ls can take a look at a behind-the-scenes dance practice video. "Obsession" is the title song of EXO's sixth full album of the same name.



Watch EXO's "Obsession" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.