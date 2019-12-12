BVNDIT take you behind the scenes of 'Be!' album jacket

BVNDIT have revealed the making of their 'Be!' album jacket shoot.



The behind-the-scenes clip reveals some BVNDIT members had some trouble working with horses for the album jacket, while others were excited to hop on. 'Be!' is BVNDIT's first mini album released this past November, and it featured "Dumb" as the title song.



Take a look at the making of BVNDIT's 'Be!' album jacket above!