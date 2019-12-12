4

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BVNDIT take you behind the scenes of 'Be!' album jacket

AKP STAFF

BVNDIT have revealed the making of their 'Be!' album jacket shoot.

The behind-the-scenes clip reveals some BVNDIT members had some trouble working with horses for the album jacket, while others were excited to hop on. 'Be!' is BVNDIT's first mini album released this past November, and it featured "Dumb" as the title song.

Take a look at the making of BVNDIT's 'Be!' album jacket above!

  1. BVNDIT
  2. BE!
0 289 Share 100% Upvoted
Yoon Seobin signs with Sublime Artist Agency
22 hours ago   6   3,292

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND