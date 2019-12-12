F.T. Island's Minhwan talks about his upcoming enlistment and worries about pregnant wife and son

F.T. Island's Minhwan talked about his upcoming enlistment and his worries about his pregnant wife and son.



On the December 11th 'Mr. House Husband 2' episode, Minhwan opened up about his fears when it comes to balancing his eventual military service and family life. He said, "I have to go the military soon. I say it's okay, but I'm also very worried." Minhwan and his wife Yulhee already have a son, but they recently revealed they were expecting twins.



The F.T. Island member met up with an as-yet unrevealed man to get advice, and the man expressed, "I went to the military very late too. To be honest, I'm not in the position to give you advice."



On the same episode, Minhwan, Yulhee, and their son Jae Yul were invited to the 'Consumer's Day Award Ceremony', where they received an award for the 'Variety Show Family of the Year'.