2

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

F.T. Island's Minhwan talks about his upcoming enlistment and worries about pregnant wife and son

AKP STAFF

F.T. Island's Minhwan talked about his upcoming enlistment and his worries about his pregnant wife and son.

On the December 11th 'Mr. House Husband 2' episode, Minhwan opened up about his fears when it comes to balancing his eventual military service and family life. He said, "I have to go the military soon. I say it's okay, but I'm also very worried." Minhwan and his wife Yulhee already have a son, but they recently revealed they were expecting twins.

The F.T. Island member met up with an as-yet unrevealed man to get advice, and the man expressed, "I went to the military very late too. To be honest, I'm not in the position to give you advice." 

On the same episode, Minhwan, Yulhee, and their son Jae Yul were invited to the 'Consumer's Day Award Ceremony', where they received an award for the 'Variety Show Family of the Year'.

  1. F.T. Island
  2. Minhwan
1 3,343 Share 50% Upvoted

1

Kkkpopvvv1,985 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

So many idols get the be conscripted officers can't he be that too? Fathers are important and he will miss the best times with his family not to mention his wife will have a hard time 3 babies...I hope they can find a solution so that he can be at home more often

Share
Yoon Seobin signs with Sublime Artist Agency
22 hours ago   6   3,292

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND