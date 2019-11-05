BVNDIT drop sultry red 'Dumb' MV!

BVNDIT have dropped their sultry red music video for "Dumb"!



"Dumb" is an upbeat Latin pop song about sending messages to someone who doesn't seem to get the signals, and it's the title track of BVNDIT's first mini album 'BE!'. The MV features the BVNDIT members against a red backdrop and sheer curtains.



Watch BVNDIT's "Dumb" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.