Music Video
Posted by germainej

BVNDIT drop sultry red 'Dumb' MV!

AKP STAFF

BVNDIT have dropped their sultry red music video for "Dumb"!

"Dumb" is an upbeat Latin pop song about sending messages to someone who doesn't seem to get the signals, and it's the title track of BVNDIT's first mini album 'BE!'. The MV features the BVNDIT members against a red backdrop and sheer curtains.

Watch BVNDIT's "Dumb" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

She_her_her473 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

They display sweetly addictive vocals in this delightful comeback - nice!!

