BTS, BLACKPINK, and MAMAMOO featured on 'YouTube Rewind 2019'

2019 has definitely been a big year in K-pop and three top groups made it into YouTube's annual Rewind video.

j-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" music video was the 9th most liked music video, BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" ranked at number 3, and BTS's "Boy With Luv" ranked at number 2. MAMAMOO was also featured for their dance collaboration video of "gogobebe" with 1Million Dance Studios, ranking as the third most liked dance video of 2019. BTS was also featured as the group with the biggest 24-hour debut in YouTube history.

Three Korean YouTube channels were also on the top 10 Breakout creators list. This includes "one meal a day" at #7 with the first upload on January 7, 2019 and 1.9 million subs, "Paik's Cuisine" at #3 with the first upload on June 10, 2019 and 2.9 million subs, and "Workman" with the first upload on August 16, 2019 and 3.2 million subs.

Check out the video above and congratulations to all the stars featured!