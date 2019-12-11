0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Brand New Music artists get together for 'Melting' MV teaser

A second group of Brand New Music artists are getting together for a special holiday track.

Following "Look Good", Brand New Music's AB6IXBDCKantoKang Min Hee, and Yo Da Young are collaborating for the upbeat song "Melting", which is a part of the 'Brand New Year 2019 - Do That Brand New Thing' project. The MV teaser above starts out with Lee Dae Hwi's narration and reveals the "Melting" melody.

"Melting" is set to drop on December 12 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

